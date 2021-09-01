Prep Football: Chi-Hi's Veterans Appreciation Night returns Friday for contest versus Menomonie

Aug. 31—The Chi-Hi football team is expanding its collection time period as a part of this year's Veterans Appreciation festivities. The Cardinals will be hosting the program's annual Veterans Appreciation Night as a part of Friday's home contest against Menomonie at Dorais Field in a battle of unbeaten squads. All veterans are invited to the game and will receive free admission and be recognized prior to the game on the field and stand on the goal line during the national anthem.