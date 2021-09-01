Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

By Sportradar
Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-walked for Falter in the 6th. b-singled for Bonifacio in the 6th. c-singled for McGowin in the 8th. d-homered for Neris in the 9th. E_Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). LOB_Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B_Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR_McCutchen (22), off Corbin; Marchan (1), off Corbin; Miller (15), off Suero; Kieboom (6), off Moore. RBIs_McCutchen 3 (64), Bonifacio (2), Marchan 2 (4), B.Harper 2 (63), Herrera (41), Miller 2 (40), Thomas (7), Zimmerman (43), García (8), Kieboom 2 (16), Ruiz (2).

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Barry
Person
Dan Iassogna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Totals37610666#Bell Lf412010#Washington 10#Washington 4#Thompson 1 0#A 16
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Montana StateMissoulian

Montana State players give grudging respect to Montana for upset win at Washington

BOZEMAN — Justus Perkins learned about the Montana football team’s upset win over Washington when he got home Saturday night. Hours earlier, Perkins completed the first start of his Montana State career and helped the Bobcats nearly pull off their own upset at Wyoming. The redshirt freshman center, like many of his teammates, felt conflicting emotions. He was excited about his start but disappointed about the loss. He felt happy for his friends on the Grizzlies but was less than thrilled to see UM succeed.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Seattle 8, Houston 5

A-struck out for Murphy in the 7th. b-homered for Maldonado in the 9th. 1-ran for Torrens in the 9th. LOB_Seattle 12, Houston 7. 2B_Toro (11), Marmolejos (4), France (27), Kelenic (9), Tucker (31). 3B_Tucker (3). HR_Crawford (7), off Taylor; Gonzalez (3), off Anderson; Altuve (27), off Anderson; Bregman (9), off Sewald. RBIs_Toro 2 (43), Kelenic 2 (28), Marmolejos 2 (12), Crawford 2 (44), Tucker (79), Gonzalez 2 (22), Altuve (71), Bregman (41).
Minnesota StateJanesville Gazette

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

A-pinch hit for Zimmer in the 8th. E_Ryan (1), Johnson (3). LOB_Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1. 2B_Donaldson (21), Gordon (7), Jeffers (7). HR_Sanó (25), off Wittgren. RBIs_Gordon (11), Sanó (63), Buxton (21). SB_Refsnyder (1). Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 1 (Donaldson, Jeffers); Cleveland 1 (Reyes). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 7; Cleveland 0...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 1

A-grounded out for Manning in the 4th. b-lined out for M.Keller in the 5th. c-grounded out for Ureña in the 8th. d-grounded out for Banda in the 8th. LOB_Detroit 7, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Cabrera (13), Gamel (15), Tsutsugo (8). HR_Grossman (22), off Ponce. RBIs_Cabrera 3 (66), Candelario (56), Grossman (63), Newman (32). SB_Hayes (6).
Texas StateJanesville Gazette

Texas 8, Arizona 5

A-grounded out for Weaver in the 5th. b-doubled for Santana in the 6th. c-walked for Sittinger in the 7th. d-pinch hit for VanMeter in the 7th. e-doubled for B.Martin in the 8th. f-flied out for de Geus in the 9th. LOB_Texas 6, Arizona 7. 2B_Pozo (2), Lowe (21), J.Martin (3),...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Baltimore 9, Kansas City 8

Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-popped out for Mateo in the 8th. b-singled for McKenna in the 8th. E_C.Santana (6), Dozier (6), Severino (2). LOB_Kansas City 6, Baltimore 6. 2B_Merrifield (33), Benintendi (21), Lopez (16), Hays (21). HR_Perez (42), off Diplán; Benintendi (13), off Tate; Mountcastle (26), off Brentz. RBIs_Benintendi 5 (51), Lopez (36), Perez (104), Hays (56), Santander (41), Urías (37), Gutierrez 2 (15), Mountcastle 2 (77). SB_Olivares (2). CS_Olivares (1). S_Olivares.
BaseballJanesville Gazette

Boston 2, Tampa Bay 1

DP_Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Boston 6. 2B_Wendle (29), Martinez (37). HR_Renfroe (27). SB_Santana (4), J.Lowe (1). Wisler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Mike Estabrook. T_2:46. A_26,649 (37,755).
MLBJanesville Gazette

San Francisco 7, Colorado 4

McGee p000000--- Yastrzemski rf200012.222. a-struck out for García in the 6th. b-grounded out for Kinley in the 6th. c-grounded out for La Stella in the 7th. d-flied out for Chacín in the 8th. e-walked for Rogers in the 9th. 1-ran for Posey in the 9th. LOB_San Francisco 9, Colorado 8....
MLBJanesville Gazette

St. Louis 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for White in the 6th. b-flied out for Feliz in the 8th. E_White (1), Taylor (10). LOB_Los Angeles 2, St. Louis 5. 2B_Seager (19). HR_Muncy (31), off Wainwright; Molina (10), off White; O'Neill (24), off Greene. RBIs_Seager 2 (41), Muncy (79), Smith (69), Arenado (91), Molina 2 (57), Sosa (22), O'Neill (55). SB_Goldschmidt (11), Edman (24). CS_Bader (4). SF_Smith.
BaseballJanesville Gazette

Wednesday's Transactions

NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RGP Luis Gil from Scranton/Wilkes-Barree (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Brooks Kriske to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Miguel Romero from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP A.J. Puk to Las Vegas, retroactive to Sept. 7. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RH Randy Arozarena on...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 1

A-singled for Sheets in the 9th. E_Olson (6). LOB_Chicago 7, Oakland 6. 2B_Grandal (6), García (18), Marte (11), Canha (21). 3B_Pinder (1). HR_Chapman (25), off Keuchel. RBIs_Hernandez (55), Chapman (68), Gomes (14), Olson (91), Pinder (15), Andrus (31). Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Goodwin, Moncada 2, García, Vaughn); Oakland...
MLBJanesville Gazette

MLB Expanded Pitching Comparison

CWS López(R)1553-12.082-00.901-13.323-2 OAK Manaea(L)3:37p27278-93.914-44.154-53.6415-12 CLE Quantrill(R)6:10p36184-33.163-02.391-34.246-12 TEAM REC-Team's Record in games started by today's pitcher. CAR-Career record versus this opponent. VS OPP-Pitcher's record versus this opponent.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

A-popped out for Dickerson in the 6th. b-walked for Velazquez in the 7th. c-struck out for Odor in the 9th. 1-ran for Gurriel Jr. in the 8th. E_Velazquez (3). LOB_Toronto 11, New York 7. 3B_Gurriel Jr. (2). HR_Guerrero Jr. (41), off Chapman; Gardner (7), off Manoah. RBIs_Semien 2 (90), Hernández (94), Lamb (14), Guerrero Jr. (99), Gardner 3 (29). SB_Hernández (11). SF_Lamb.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Two outs when winning run scored. a-grounded out for Familia in the 8th. b-walked for Alcantara in the 9th. c-walked for Pillar in the 10th. d-grounded out for McCann in the 10th. 1-ran for Alfaro in the 8th. 2-ran for Jackson in the 9th. 3-ran for Guillorme in the 10th.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Calgary Flames sign Connor Mackey, Brad Richardson

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames signed defenseman Connor Mackey and forward Brad Richardson on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Mackey agreed to a two-year deal with an average annual value of $912,500. He made his NHL debut for the Flames last season, finishing with a goal and two assists in six games. After playing at Minnesota State, he signed with Calgary as an undrafted free agent in March 2020.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Ted Simmons hits it out of the park during Hall of Fame induction

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Maybe it’s because he had more than 21 months to prepare his remarks. But former Cardinals star catcher Ted Simmons was as smooth behind the microphone on Wednesday as he was with his swing from both sides of the plate when he piled up 2,472 hits in a career that finally brought him to his new family more than 20 years after he probably should have joined them already.
NHLJanesville Gazette

Rangers are hot right now, having won their first road series in two months — is that a good thing?

PHOENIX — Don’t look now, but just in time for the kickoff to the Cowboys season, the Rangers are hot. They beat Arizona, 8-3 on Wednesday to sweep a two-game series. It’s the first road series they’ve won in two months. It was their fourth straight win, tying the season’s longest winning streak. They’ve won seven of their last 10, which also matches their best 10-game stretch of the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy