9-year-old boy rescued after crawling into storm drain in Lawrence Township

Officials in Lawrence Township, New Jersey responded to an incident involving a 9-year-old boy inside of a storm drain Tuesday.

It happened just before 5 p.m. when officials say the child crawled into a storm drain and became lost.

Authorities say the child was visiting relatives within the area and reportedly wandered off and entered the drain.

Emergency responders located the child a short time later unharmed, and he was removed without incident.

The child did not sustain any injuries and did not require any medical treatment.