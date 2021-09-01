9-year-old boy rescued after crawling into storm drain in Lawrence Township
Officials in Lawrence Township, New Jersey responded to an incident involving a 9-year-old boy inside of a storm drain Tuesday. It happened just before 5 p.m. when officials say the child crawled into a storm drain and became lost. Authorities say the child was visiting relatives within the area and reportedly wandered off and entered the drain. Emergency responders located the child a short time later unharmed, and he was removed without incident. The child did not sustain any injuries and did not require any medical treatment. See more top stories
