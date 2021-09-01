Dive of the Valkyries

Frontier and Okomotive revealed more details on FAR: Changing Tides at Gamescom this week, with a new trailer that gives a deeper dive into new features coming to the game. “Building on the meditative experience of FAR: Lone Sails, the upcoming companion title, FAR: Changing Tides today revealed an added verticality to the series. Players can dive beneath the waves and explore the flooded civilization that was once protagonist Toe’s home, as well as other original features new to the FAR universe,” developers said. “While tackling puzzles on land and beneath the waves, players will learn the skills needed to control and upgrade both a sail boat and submersible. Raise the mast and angle the sails or use limited fuel resources to light the furnace and power a mighty engine, all while the dynamic soundtrack responds to player interactions for a unique and relaxing experience.”
