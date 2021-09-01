Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dive of the Valkyries

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbility: Launch yourself into the air and come crashing down onto your enemies. Upgrade: Inflict stun damage within a large radius of impact. Find and collect a Book of Knowledge to aqcuire the ability. Find and collect a second Book of Knowledge to upgrade the ability. It does not matter which book you collect first.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Valkyries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamescinelinx.com

New Trailer Dives Deeper into FAR: Changing Tides

Frontier and Okomotive revealed more details on FAR: Changing Tides at Gamescom this week, with a new trailer that gives a deeper dive into new features coming to the game. “Building on the meditative experience of FAR: Lone Sails, the upcoming companion title, FAR: Changing Tides today revealed an added verticality to the series. Players can dive beneath the waves and explore the flooded civilization that was once protagonist Toe’s home, as well as other original features new to the FAR universe,” developers said. “While tackling puzzles on land and beneath the waves, players will learn the skills needed to control and upgrade both a sail boat and submersible. Raise the mast and angle the sails or use limited fuel resources to light the furnace and power a mighty engine, all while the dynamic soundtrack responds to player interactions for a unique and relaxing experience.”
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Deep dive on High Midgardian — The Tribes of Midgard language

Creating a language is a daunting task, even more so when it’s for a multiplayer game where several players are working together, focused on the game’s objectives. However, the more times players replay through an adventure, the more they will pick up on its unique aspects, and weaving that into the game made Tribes of Midgard stand out.
Books & LiteratureMarconews.com

Bookworm: ‘The Real Valkyrie’ a kingly read

“The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women”. The prince's crown is crooked. He's not very handsome, either. The castle is cold and damp with a moat that's little more than a mud puddle, which isn't going to keep anybody away, and the throne looks like it was made for a kindergartener. Clearly, this isn't going to work at all. And in “The Real Valkyrie” by Nancy Marie Brown, the royal warriors aren't what you think they are.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

How to find Unusual Hilichurls in Genshin Impact

Unusual Hilichurls can be found throughout Mondstadt and Liyue in a variety of locations. However, only one Unusual Hilichurl can be found at any given time in each world. Every day, you’ll be able to find two Unusual Hilichurls (the second one will spawn at another random location after you kill the first), and to find them, you’ll have to travel to 14 locations throughout Teyvat, all of which are listed below.
Books & LiteraturePost-Bulletin

Author Brown imagines Valkyrie as fierce warriors

The prince's crown is crooked. He's not very handsome, either. The castle is cold and damp, with a moat that's little more than a mud puddle, which isn't going to keep anybody away, and the throne looks like it was made for a kindergartner. Clearly, this isn't going to work. And in "The Real Valkyrie" by Nancy Marie Brown, the royal warriors aren't what you think they are.
Video GamesThe Independent

Divinity 2 has Steam and iPad cross-save

Divinity: Original Sin 2 now has cross-save functionality between the Steam and iPad versions. What this means is that players can save their progress on the Steam version and then pick up exactly where they left off on their iPad, and vice versa. According to Rock Paper Shotgun, the feature was added as part of the most recent update, alongside language support for Brazilian Portuguese and Latin-American Spanish.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Tales of Arise Review

There’s a simple, intrinsic satisfaction that comes with savoring a delicious, filling meal. Even when one bite tastes more acidic or bitter than expected, the next one more than makes up for it, keeping the flavor balanced and engaging. Tales of Arise captures that feeling incredibly well, keeping players hooked through the highs and lows of its roughly 45-hour journey.
Video GamesIGN

The Artful Escape Review

Reviewed by Tristan Ogilvie on PC. Also available on Xbox. "The Artful Escape is a truly joyful musical journey through outer space in which the performances of its cast and the quality of its soundtrack are every bit as stellar as the eye-popping celestial realms it crisscrosses through. It's not for those who're after a traditional platforming game challenge, and if listening to indulgent '80s-style guitar solos doesn't appeal to you then Francis' nonstop noodling may well get on your nerves. But if you're up for an infectious mix of goofy good humour and brazen guitar worship, then there hasn't been a musical adventure as excellent as The Artful Escape since Bill met Ted."
Video GamesIGN

Golf Club: Wasteland - Launch Trailer

Join audio director Shane Berry at Demagog Studio to learn more about Golf Club: Wasteland, available now on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Play through a cozy apocalypse as you piece together the fall of humanity at the hands of consumerism, Silicon Valley culture, and ecological disaster. All while a smooth-talking radio DJ broadcasting from Mars serves you some chill tunes and interesting stories from his callers on Mars reminiscing about what they remember most about Earth.
Video GamesIGN

Life is Strange: True Colors Review

Life is Strange: True Colors has kept me more emotionally invested than any Life is Strange story since I played the original back in 2015. While every game in this adventure series is good in its own way, this one (from developer Deck Nine as opposed to the series’ creators at Dontnod) addresses many consistent issues that have plagued the last three games. It proves to be the best in the series thanks to consistent writing for both main and side characters, a compelling mystery story with good pacing, useful supernatural abilities, and perhaps most importantly, dialogue choices that offer more depth and complexity with big and most small decisions that actually impact the story in meaningful ways throughout the course of five chapters.
Video GamesIGN

Glanymede Castle

Several more cutscenes unfold and Iron Man will have control of the Blazing Sword again. You can stand in front of walls of flames to use CP to consume the flames and it will reveal a new passage. The elevators are offline for now, so ignore them and keep walking to the second floor. The first room to the right contains a red treasure chest with Bone Fragment Armor for Iron Man. Further along, there's another red treasure chest containing a Warrior Emblem and an Apple Gel in a sack next to the stairs leading up to the third floor.
Video GamesIGN

Clid the Snail Video Review

Clid the Snail reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Jarrett Green. Narration by Mark Medina. Also available on PlayStation 4. "The moments when Clid the Snail are at its best are few and far between. Decent dialogue and a basic but satisfying story can't make up for the shallow level design, dumb enemy AI, and aggravating encounters. Even its strong points, like its varied weapon selection and a unique take on the post-apocalypse, feel hampered by the lack of firepower and poor coloring and ugly camera filter, respectively. If you're a twin-stick shooter junkie looking for a new fix, this one isn't worth leaving your shell for."
Video GamesIGN

Iglia Wastes, The Fagan Ruins, and Ulzebek

This next area is between Ulzebek and the Fagan Ruins. It's a really expansive area with a few treasure chests and gathering spots, including a Dahnan Owl at the very top of the ladder. When you're ready, head towards the Campfire marked on the Map to watch a cutscene and unlock Cooking. You can only make Porridge right now.
Video GamesIGN

WarioWare: Get It Together! Video Review

WarioWare: Get It Together! reviewed by Tom Marks on Nintendo Switch. The multiplayer modes of Nintendo's latest WarioWare game are a bit of a letdown, but chasing high scores is still a lot of wacky fun.
Video GamesIGN

Memories of Your Father Guide

This page of IGN's Ghost of Tsushima wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Memories of Your Father, where Jin remembers specific moments he had with his father during the original invasion of Iki Island fifteen years prior. We'll also tell you how to unlock the fifth Memory, and how to complete all five.
Video GamesComicBook

Marvel Champions Announces Valkyrie as Next Hero

Marvel Champions: The Card Game will add Valkyrie as its next playable hero. Fantasy Flight Games announced that it would release the Valkyrie Hero Pack in the coming months. Valkyrie's abilities centers on trying to quickly dispatch minions in devastating combos in a single round. Valkyrie is the 17th Hero Pack released for the game and the second hero to be released after a lengthy cycle of Guardians of the Galaxy heroes added to coincide with two campaign-length expansions focusing on the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy