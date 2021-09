The SHIB coin price is at an upward trend of around 3.2% during the intraday trading session. The 24-hour trading volume is at $271 million. The daily technical chart and price action of SHIB coin presents a downward trend. According to the pivot levels, the initial support level is $0.0000064107. On another view, if it races up, the resistance level to watch is $0.0000085774. Although the chart creates a Doji candlestick pattern within the day, it is foretold that the price may continue sideways with high dependability.