CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Brian Flores tells Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' during team meeting, sources say

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a team meeting Tuesday, Dolphins coach Brian Flores addressed recent reports tying Miami to a potential trade for Deshaun Watson, telling his players and staff that Tua Tagovailoa is "our quarterback" in a brief but poignant message, sources told ESPN. Flores was not overly expansive in his comments, and...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLNBC Sports

No Tua Tagovailoa for Dolphins this weekend

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be on the field for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but another 2020 first-round pick will be sitting out that game. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said on Thursday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will not play in the team’s third and final preseason contest. Flores said many of the team’s other starters will also be sitting out this weekend.
NFLMiami Herald

Bill Belichick must be smiling as Dolphins deal with Watson rumors and Tua with doubts | Opinion

What a stinking mess for the Miami Dolphins — and especially Tua Tagovailoa — to be dealing with on the doorstep of the NFL regular season. The season is supposed to launch with the second-year quarterback feeling super confident and feeling the full faith of his coaches and team. Instead he is being chased not by opposing edge rushers but by Deshaun Watson rumors that have risen anew with very curious timing, indeed.
NFLYardbarker

Brian Flores Is A Perfect Coach For The Miami Dolphins

His tenure with the Miami Dolphins got off to a bit of a rocky start. Brian Flores was hired as the head coach of the team after spending 15 prosperous seasons with the New England Patriots, and it seemed like the Dolphins were trying to do everything they could not to win ahead of his first season in 2019.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As Deshaun Watson rumors swirl, Dolphins coach Brian Flores says he wants players with ‘high character’

Among the many layers to the Deshaun Watson-to-Miami trade rumors, the largest factor may be the concerns of a trade for a player with 22 civil cases and 10 criminal complaints — but not charges — involving sexual assault hanging over him. In a Monday follow-up after answering a series of Watson questions on Sunday following the Dolphins’ preseason win at Cincinnati, Dolphins coach Brian ...
NFLBleacher Report

Miami Dolphins Need to Fully Commit to Tua Tagovailoa as Franchise QB

The Miami Dolphins' flirtation with other quarterbacks needs to stop. The organization invested the fifth overall pick in the 2020 draft on Tua Tagovailoa. The second-year signal-caller is the guy in Miami, and the team finally appears to be coming around to this realization. "Tua is our quarterback," head coach...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Marcus Maye, Patriots

Dolphins HC Brian Flores recently declared QB Tua Tagovailoa their starter following rumors of the organization inquiring on Deshaun Watson. Tagovailoa said he appreciates the support from Flores and his teammates. “I think it means a lot with it coming from the head coach,” Tagovailoa said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of...
NFL247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa discusses Nick Saban, Alabama vs. Miami preview

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is no stranger to the Alabama Crimson Tide’s success on the football field. Playing under Nick Saban for three seasons from 2017-2019, Tagovailoa was eventually drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Tagovailoa won a national championship with the Crimson...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tua Tagovailoa Not Being Named Dolphins Team Captain

Like many other teams, the Miami Dolphins announced their team captains for the 2021 season. Though the captain’s badge has little impact on the field, Tua Tagovailoa still did not get one. Linebacker Elandon Roberts, offensive tackle Jesse Davis, safety Clayton Fejedelem, wide receiver Mack Hollins and cornerback Jason McCourty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy