CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, MA

Vigil held for slain US Marine in her home city

wcn247.com
 8 days ago

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown. Officials in Lawrence, Massachusetts, held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo's family at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The 25-year-old died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the airport in Kabul, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed. Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Lawrence, MA
Government
City
Lawrence, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
Lawrence, MA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Vigil#Taliban#U S Marine#Ap#Sgt#Afghans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy