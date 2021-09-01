Miami Dolphins Roster: Initial 53-Man Roster Cuts For 2021 Ft. Benardrick McKinney & Matt Skura
The Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster is set after Brian Flores, Chris Grier and crew made their initial Dolphins roster cuts today. The NFL cut deadline was Tuesday, August 31st at 4 pm ET. The Dolphins had plenty of roster cuts to make and although many of the cuts today will end up on the Dolphins practice squad, it is rough getting the roster down to 53 players. Be sure to subscribe to Dolphins Today for the latest Dolphins news and rumors: http://youtube.com/DolphinsNews?sub_c... Miami Dolphins roster cuts included a few surprise moves. LB Benardrick Mckinney who was traded for from the Houston Texans just a few months prior.www.chatsports.com
