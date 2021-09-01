Miami Dolphins Roster: Initial 53-Man Roster Cuts For 2021 Ft. Benardrick McKinney & Matt Skura

FINAL Miami Dolphins 53-man roster projection guess before the 2021 season and the roster cut deadline! MAGIC SPOON is our sponsor! Want cereal that tastes good AND is HEALTHY? Get $5 off your Magic Spoon order: https://magicspoon.com/dolphins. With Dolphins training camp all but over and the roster cuts starting to get under way, it’s time to look at the Dolphins 53-man roster projection. Miami Dolphins Today host RC Maxfield breaks down his roster projection in today’s video! Be sure to subscribe to Dolphins Today for the latest Dolphins news and rumors: http://youtube.com/DolphinsNews?sub_c... Be sure to answer the questions we asked in today’s Dolphins news and rumors down in the comments: - Over/Under Will Myles Gaskins Get More Than 1,400 Total Yards?