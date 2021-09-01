CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins Roster: Initial 53-Man Roster Cuts For 2021 Ft. Benardrick McKinney & Matt Skura

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins’ 53-man roster is set after Brian Flores, Chris Grier and crew made their initial Dolphins roster cuts today. The NFL cut deadline was Tuesday, August 31st at 4 pm ET. The Dolphins had plenty of roster cuts to make and although many of the cuts today will end up on the Dolphins practice squad, it is rough getting the roster down to 53 players. Be sure to subscribe to Dolphins Today for the latest Dolphins news and rumors: http://youtube.com/DolphinsNews?sub_c... Miami Dolphins roster cuts included a few surprise moves. LB Benardrick Mckinney who was traded for from the Houston Texans just a few months prior.

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for the 2021 NFL season

After witnessing a complete turnaround last season where they went from the league laughing stock to a legit playoff contender, the Miami Dolphins are looking to make some serious noise during the 2021 NFL season. With Tua Tagovailoa set to take over as the Dolphins new starting quarterback and Brian Flores looking to build off of last season’s success, Miami will be fighting for a playoff spot in the deep and talented AFC yet again.
The Miami Dolphins fanbase has been sold “hope” in previous years and more times than not they have been let down. 2021 feels different though in many ways. I think Dolphins fans should have hope and really believe in this team heading into the season. Here are a few of the things I believe to be true about this Miami Dolphins team in 2021.
The Miami Dolphins’ deep, but injury-riddled receiver unit will start the 2021 season with seven wide outs on their 53-man roster. Not making the cut was Kirk Merritt, who caught six passes for 106 yards and scored two touchdowns during preseason, and Malcolm Perry, a 2020 seventh-round pick. Merritt, a...
Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird (32)runs during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports. Time is running out and all the moves that the Miami Dolphins were thought to be making a month...
FINAL Miami Dolphins 53-man roster projection guess before the 2021 season and the roster cut deadline! MAGIC SPOON is our sponsor! Want cereal that tastes good AND is HEALTHY? Get $5 off your Magic Spoon order: https://magicspoon.com/dolphins. With Dolphins training camp all but over and the roster cuts starting to get under way, it’s time to look at the Dolphins 53-man roster projection. Miami Dolphins Today host RC Maxfield breaks down his roster projection in today’s video! Be sure to subscribe to Dolphins Today for the latest Dolphins news and rumors: http://youtube.com/DolphinsNews?sub_c... Be sure to answer the questions we asked in today’s Dolphins news and rumors down in the comments: - Over/Under Will Myles Gaskins Get More Than 1,400 Total Yards?
The first rounds of Miami Dolphins roster cuts were made known to the world yesterday, with Miami facing the prospect of working their roster down from 81 players to the required cutoff of 53 by today at 4PM EST. That big picture goal is still a work in progress, but it isn’t as daunting of a challenge as it was at this time yesterday. The first set of cuts offered plenty of expected change and even a little bit of surprise. You can be sure to expect more of both today.
Former Syracuse defensive back Trill Williams has made the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster as he survived the last round of cuts on Tuesday, according to Alain Poupart of All Dolphins on SI. A source confirmed the news to All Syracuse. Williams has been in the news throughout training camp, with various reporters citing his strong play and work ethic.
The Dolphins have released veteran center Matt Skura, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. The team listed Skura as the backup to Michael Deiter, so Greg Mancz and Cameron Tom now are the backup center options. Skura has started 51 career games. Skura had been Baltimore’s starting center since 2018,...
The Miami Dolphins practice squad has reached the maximum limit of 17 players. And, despite the additions to the group starting as early as mid-week last week, the Dolphins themselves have only now unveiled their choices and selections formally — with the biggest surprise to make the list being the most familiar name to Dolphins fans.
The Miami Dolphins are gearing up for battle with the New England Patriots this weekend — the formal kickoff to another season of NFL play and the most anticipated season of play for the Dolphins since arguably 2008, when Miami finished 11-5 and won the AFC East. These Dolphins aren’t focused on the big picture thanks to the mantra and coaching of head coach Brian Flores, however. They’re simply focused on the moment. Flores is quick to deliver the same message to the media — they want to get better with focus on a daily basis. And when the *next* opportunity knocks, be ready.
As Tua Tagovailoa begins his second NFL season, the public apparently aren't the only ones with a bit of skepticism about the Miami Dolphins quarterback. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk noted that the former Alabama star isn't among the five captains that the Dolphins announced Wednesday. Instead, cornerback Jason McCourty, safety Clayton Fejedelem, linebacker Landon Roberts, offensive tackle Jesse Davis and wide receiver Mack Hollins have been voted captains.

