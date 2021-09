If we’re being completely honest, winter in Florida can be a mixed bag of weather. On one hand, most people flock to Florida for the warm temperatures in the southern part of the state throughout winter. But every once in a while, there are some frigid days, ones that you wouldn’t expect to find in the Sunshine State. According to the Farmers’ Almanac winter predictions for Florida this year, we can expect a bit more of those unusually cold days, plus quite a bit of rain, too.