WATCH: Time-lapse of Caldor Fire Shows Brutal Intensity of Smoke Over Lake Tahoe

By Jon D. B.
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
This startling time-lapse does an incredible, yet frightening job of illustrating the impact Caldor Fire is already having on Lake Tahoe. “SMOKEY SKIES: A time-lapse shows smoke hanging over Lake Tahoe on Tuesday,” shares CBS News Tuesday. As the network states, “The Caldor Fire continues to grow near South Lake Tahoe, California, reaching 191,607 acres (nearly 300 square miles) as evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.”

