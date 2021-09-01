Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Vigil held for slain US Marine in her home city

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QDu2b_0biwu5Ew00

A U.S. Marine who was among 13 killed in a suicide bombing in Afghanistan was honored Tuesday evening in her hometown.

Officials in Lawrence Massachusetts, held a vigil with Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo's family at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Rosario, 25, died in the Aug. 26 bombing at the Kabul airport, where people were being evacuated amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. A dozen other U.S. service members and 169 Afghans were killed.

Dozens attended a separate vigil in Rosario’s memory last weekend in Boston that was hosted by Massachusetts Fallen Heroes, an organization founded by veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Rosario, who was of Dominican origin, served with the Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade.

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

235K+
Followers
107K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#U S Marine#Taliban#Vigil#Sgt#Afghans#Dominican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

Female journalist who fled Afghanistan describes the horrors of the Taliban: 'Their actions are unforgivable'

Rukhsar Azamee, a former Afghan journalist who fled the nation in 2015 after receiving death threats, says that the Taliban cannot be trusted on "The Story." Rukhar Azamee: Whenever I think about August 31, it scares me. I have no idea what will happen. Now that the U.S. Is there and other troops are already in Afghanistan, in the airport, Taliban are taking those actions against journalists and there were many, many others that said they’re not coming to the press. It scares me. It scares everyone in Afghanistan. I’m in contact with my fans, my family and we’re all so worried. We have no idea what will happen after August 31. Just thinking, looking back to the history that Taliban had in Afghanistan, we cannot trust them. Their actions are unforgivable for all Afghans.
ImmigrationNPR

They Came To The U.S. As Afghan Refugees. Now They Hope Their Story Will Help Others

Scenes of violence in Afghanistan triggered painful memories for Hossein Mahrammi and his wife, Razia Mahrami, refugees living in the U.S. He sees the hope of a democratic, peaceful Afghanistan vanishing as the Taliban take over the country and the future of family and friends there uncertain. The couple know all too well the hardships that await the thousands of refugees fleeing.
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban show off captured, blindfolded ISIS terror suspect

The Taliban are making a show of cracking down on ISIS — parading one suspected terrorist after he was captured and blindfolded, according to newly released photos. Afghanistan’s new leadership has repeatedly vowed to crack down on the rival Islamic fundamentalist group blamed for the Kabul airport suicide blast that killed more than 180 people, including 28 Taliban members as well as 13 US service members.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Thousands Of Anti-Taliban Fighters Can Return 'Anytime': Massoud

Thousands of fighters opposed to the Taliban can return "anytime" in the Panjshir Valley, said the uncle of a commander who led fierce battles against the Islamists, appealing on Tuesday for international support for their cause. Ahmad Wali Massoud was speaking in Switzerland, one day after the Taliban claimed total...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Photo of US marine calming infant during Afghanistan evacuation goes viral

A photo of a US marine holding an infant in his arms amid the evacuation of Americans and Afghan civilians from Kabul has gone viral as evacuations continue in the aftermath of the Taliban retaking Afghanistan five days ago. The image, which was shared to Twitter on Friday by Task and Purpose, a military news website, appears to show a marine calming an infant, and cradling the child in his arms. It was taken at the international airport in Kabul, from where several thousand NATO and American civilians, as well as Afghan refugees who worked with the West during...
MilitaryNew York Post

Taliban say grenades, ammunition at destroyed CIA base still usable

The Taliban claim they can still use grenades and piles of ammunition left behind at a CIA base in Kabul after US troops hurriedly blew up the complex before withdrawing from Afghanistan. Members of the Taliban’s elite Badri 313 unit were pictured inspecting the ruins — including demolished buildings and...
PoliticsNBC New York

Death in Kabul: Here Are the Service Members Who Died in the Airport Suicide Bomb

Thirteen American service members screening Afghans desperate to fly out of the country died Thursday in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. President Joe Biden called the military members heroes who represented the best of America as they worked selflessly to help others escape the Taliban regime that has retaken the country.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

US Marine who saved baby at Kabul airport identified

U.S. officials confirmed Friday that a baby seen in viral video being handed to American service members over the top of a barbwire fence at Kabul’s airport is now safe inside the perimeter, and it is in part due to the help of a Marine. "I can confirm the uniformed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy