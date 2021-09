You will be required to find three different Psychoseismometers for Gisu as part of an optional quest in Psychonauts 2. Here is their location. There are some optional missions in Psychonauts 2 like finding Queepie. You can get one from Gisu asking you to find all Psychoseismometers. First, you have to find the secret hideout which is located just outside the Motherlobe. Once you are out of Motherlobe, you will notice an Island with goats on the left side. Drop down here and follow the logs to reach the treehouse.