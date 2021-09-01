Park district, residents tangle over life rings after 19-year-old Ivy League student drowns at Prinz Beach

CHICAGO — Residents are blaming the park district after a kindhearted Ivy League student who wanted to become a lawyer drowned at Prinz Beach earlier this month. Miguel Cisneros, 19, graduated from St. Ignatius in 2020, where he excelled in rowing. After spending several weeks this summer serving as a caddy in Nantucket, Cisneros came home a few days early before he was set to begin his second year at Columbia University in New York City.