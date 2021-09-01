CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Park district, residents tangle over life rings after 19-year-old Ivy League student drowns at Prinz Beach

By Gaynor Hall
WGNtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Residents are blaming the park district after a kindhearted Ivy League student who wanted to become a lawyer drowned at Prinz Beach earlier this month. Miguel Cisneros, 19, graduated from St. Ignatius in 2020, where he excelled in rowing. After spending several weeks this summer serving as a caddy in Nantucket, Cisneros came home a few days early before he was set to begin his second year at Columbia University in New York City.

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Accidents
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Hadden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Ivy League#Rogers Park#Chicago Park District#Accident#Columbia University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy