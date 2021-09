The Dead by Daylight Hellraiser Update 21 release date and more have been fully confirmed following plenty of teasing in the middle of August. A new killer The Cenobite (Elliot Spencer AKA Pinhead) will be the primary focus of update 21 and will arrive tomorrow September 7th, 2021 @ 9 AM PDT. The Cenobite made its first appearance in Clive Barker’s 1987 cult horror film Hellraiser and has been a very popular request from Dead by Daylight fans since. Pinhead is the 25th killer to be added to the game and joins the ranks of Scream’s Ghost Face, Saw’s Amanda Young, and even Resident Evil’s Nemesis. It’s sure to be a hellish good time so check below to see what The Cenobite is bringing to the already blood-filled table!