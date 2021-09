Written by Patrick Morley, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Security Business Unit, VMware. Nobody can blame all the security challenges facing companies today on the pandemic, but it’s certainly accelerated the need to address those challenges. It was always essential for companies to provide employees secure access to applications and other resources. But when COVID-19 hit, that need grew exponentially as many companies shifted to having many employees working from home. Securing so many new, widely dispersed endpoints became more difficult than ever.