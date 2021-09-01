Saline Community Fair Officially Opens Wednesday

The fair officially opens today at 10 a.m. with Saline Schools Day. Anyone wearing Saline School Gear will be admitted free all day long. The pig, feeder calf, rabbit, steer, poultry, and lamb judging will take place throughout the day, beginning at 10 a.m. Returning for a third year is the Inclusion Day special where our special needs friends and their helper will receive free admission on Wednesday until 2 p.m. and there will also be free selected rides for them from 12 to 2 p.m. The Comedy Farm Magic Review Show will take place at 11 a.m., 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Bricktown Lego Display will be open from noon until 8 p.m. in Barn D. Late afternoon and evening activities include a Saline Alumni Gathering, the South & West Washtenaw Consortium Student Organizations Showcase, the introduction of five recipients of the Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship, the announcement of the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards, and the Saline Schools Ag Olympics. Don’t miss out on the fun activities that have been planned for the ag olympic teams. The Cement Slab Tractor Pull will take place on the track in front of the grandstand throughout the day and evening. What a great day at the fair!