Sapphire Creek Dental in New Braunfels, TX, Welcomes Orthodontist, Dr. Kimberly Cuddy to the Practice

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Dr. Archie Gomez and his skilled dental team at Sapphire Creek Dental provide the best in comprehensive dentistry for the entire family, offering a wide variety of oral health care services. Dr. Kimberly Cuddy has recently joined the experienced team and is prepared to help patients achieve healthy, confident, straighter smiles by reaching their orthodontic goals. Dr. Cuddy grew up in Buffalo, NY, where she completed her undergraduate degree in biomedical sciences at the State University of New York at Buffalo in 2009. She went on to receive her DDS degree in 2013 from the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine. She then furthered her training by completing a general practice residency at Erie County Medical Center in 2014.