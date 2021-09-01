Fifteen Health Departments Awarded Accreditation or Reaccreditation Status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

The complete letter from the California Department of Public Health can be read here, or below:. On July 12, 2021, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated its guidance for K-12 schools, which continued the universal mask requirement first instituted in January 2021. Schools throughout the state have implemented the requirement, which was subsequently adopted and endorsed by leading health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The scientific consensus is unequivocal. Unfortunately, some elected officials and school leaders have expressed their intent to violate the law—and risk their students’ safety—by failing to enforce the universal mask requirement for indoor school settings.