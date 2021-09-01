CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Fifteen Health Departments Awarded Accreditation or Reaccreditation Status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of fifteen public health departments that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic review process against national standards. These health departments demonstrated their commitment to quality improvement during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accreditation#Public Health Emergencies#Health And Safety#Phab#Prweb#Public Health Codes#Tribal#Dnp#Rn#Faan#Geauga Public Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Dexter, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Washtenaw County Health Department issues two public health orders for schools

The following was sent out to the Dexter schools community:. In response to rising COVID-19 trends in our community, the Washtenaw County Health Department has issued two public health orders for PreK-12 public, private, charter, and vocational schools, which includes Dexter Community Schools. These two orders will help us all strive towards our shared goal of providing consistent in-person instruction and services to students, young children, and families in a way that is as safe as possible.
Public HealthUPMATTERS

As COVID cases rise, LMAS Health Department issues Public Health Advisory

LUCE, MACKINAC, ALGER AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES – LMAS District Health Department is issuing this Public Health Advisory in response to the rapidly rising COVID cases in the District. There are 31 separate outbreaks in the Upper Peninsula, associated with long term care, healthcare facilities, religious services, sporting events, restaurants, private gatherings, and workplaces.
Ventura County, CAthecamarilloacorn.com

State department of public health confirms West Nile in Simi

The Ventura County Environmental Health Division received confirmation Aug. 26 from the California Department of Public Health that a bird collected during the third week of August from the Simi Valley area tested positive for West Nile virus. It was the first bird collected in 2021 to test positive for...
Lenoir County, NCneusenews.com

Help wanted: Lenoir County Health Department Public Health Nurse III

DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The primary purpose of this position is to coordinate Family Planning, STD/HIV and Adult Health programs and to supervise the staff that are involved in these clinics. This position will schedule clinics and provide educational and assessment needs for any adult services clinic. This position will also ensure program guidelines are met and initiate changes and/or new programs in a timely manner.
Public Healthpanolawatchman.com

Mental Health is Public Health

Transcript: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/partner-calls/Webinar_Audio_Transcript_8.23.21.pdf. Resource Link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/partner-calls/Resource-Links-8.23.2021.docx. Slide Presentation: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/videos/partner-calls/2021.08.23_Partner-Update-Slides_FINAL.pptx. This video can also be viewed at.
Mental HealthWHSV

Education Department awarded $1.8M for mental health program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Education’s program to increase mental health awareness among youth and train school staff to respond has received a $1.8 million grant from the federal government. The award was announced Tuesday by U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito of West...
Educationkusi.com

California Department of Public Health pressures school districts to enforce mask mandates

The complete letter from the California Department of Public Health can be read here, or below:. On July 12, 2021, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) updated its guidance for K-12 schools, which continued the universal mask requirement first instituted in January 2021. Schools throughout the state have implemented the requirement, which was subsequently adopted and endorsed by leading health authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The scientific consensus is unequivocal. Unfortunately, some elected officials and school leaders have expressed their intent to violate the law—and risk their students’ safety—by failing to enforce the universal mask requirement for indoor school settings.
Boone County, ILWIFR

Boone County Health Department receives Gold Award of Excellence

BOONE COUNTY (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department has received the Gold Award of Excellence for its breastfeeding programs and services in the area. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) created the Loving Support Award of Excellence to recognize local WIC agencies that provide exemplary breastfeeding programs and support services in their local communities. Gold, Premiere and Elite levels are awarded to qualifying organizations.
Public HealthCrossville Chronicle

ACROSS THE BOARD: Club follows public health advisories

Back in June, when we shared our Across The Board message, we made little mention of the coronavirus, other than our comments regarding returning to business as usual. Unfortunately, since then the coronavirus delta variant infection rate, vaccination numbers and masking have dominated the news cycles once again. So this...
Delaware County, PADelaware County Daily Times

Delco Board of Health hiring employees for new county health department

The Delaware County Board of Health is on its mission to hire employees to staff the county Health Department, on track to open January 2022. On Wednesday, Rosemarie Halt, board president, said they continue their search for an executive director for the department and the board discussed its need for nurses and inspectors.
Mancelona, MIUpNorthLive.com

Mancelona Public Schools accepts mask mandate from health department

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- While many school boards and parents are upset over the Health Department of Northwest Michigan’s mask mandate, one northern Michigan school board is accepting the mandate. The Mancelona Public Schools Board of Education met Tuesday night to review its COVID-19 PLAN. The school board was...
Klamath County, ORPosted by
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Public Health attains national accreditation

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) recently was granted national accreditation by the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). KCPH joins the Oregon Health Authority and 14 other local public health departments in Oregon by garnering this honor. Accreditation, which is valid for five years before the need for reaccreditation, means:
Chatham County, NCchathamjournal.com

Chatham Public Health Department recommends residents get vaccinated

Pittsboro, NC – The Chatham County Public Health Department (CCPHD) implores all county residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear a mask in public places to protect themselves and their community against the COVID-19 virus. Chatham County recently saw its first deaths due to COVID-19 since May as case...
Fort Worth, TXcheckupnewsroom.com

Cook Children’s Health Plan Receives Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance

Cook Children’s Health Plan has received its first-ever accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This coveted award represents service and clinical quality that meet or exceed NCQA’s rigorous requirements for consumer protection and quality improvement. “This is an incredible achievement and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy