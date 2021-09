New Feature to Further Enhance Multifamily Property Websites with Pynwheel Maps. Pynwheel, Inc. has announced a new 3D Map update to their interactive property map solution, Pynwheel Maps. Pynwheel interactive website maps allow prospects to find their future home in a community by providing them with details and images about available apartment units and amenities which will be further enhanced by the addition of 3D Maps. Visitors to the Pynwheel exhibit at last week’s Apartmentalize conference in Chicago, IL were the first in the industry to see the new feature in action.