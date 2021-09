MACOMB — The McDonough County Health Department has reported 32 new positive coronavirus cases since last Thursday, 16 women and 16 men. Their ages are listed as two children under 10, two cases apiece of people in their teens and 20s, eight people in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, two in their 60s, three in their 70s, and one person in the 80s.