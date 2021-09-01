Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle Children’s Hospital confirms 1st COVID-19 death

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Children’s Hospital has confirmed its first patient death from COVID-19.

The announcement Tuesday comes as hospital leaders throughout the state warn of growing numbers of infections in children, The Seattle Times reported.

Dr. John McGuire, chief of Seattle Children’s division of pediatrics critical care medicine, said in a statement that the patient died last week, “despite the extraordinary efforts of the care team. This hits all of us close to home, and the patient and family are in the thoughts and hearts of the Seattle Children’s community.”

He did not provide the child’s age or date of death.

Dr. Dave Carlson, chief physician officer at MultiCare Health System, which provides care for the greater Pierce County area and Spokane, said during a Monday news conference that as of Monday, MultiCare’s pediatric hospital was treating five children with COVID-19, including one in its neonatal unit, Carlson said.

“Our numbers aren’t massive right now, but I am very worried that that could shift if you look at some of the experiences of the children’s hospitals in other states,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

563K+
Followers
309K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
City
Home, WA
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Infectious Diseases#Pediatrics#Critical Care#Ap#The Seattle Times#The Seattle Children#Multicare Health System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy