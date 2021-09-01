CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Prep sports: East girls, boys win cross country meet

By The Free Press
MANKATO — Mankato East’s Addison Peed and Isaiah Anderson both finished second as Mankato East’s girls and boys cross country teams each won a nnonconference meet Tuesday at the East course.

The East girls scored 25 points, followed by Jordan at 65, Belle Plaine at 79, Springfield/Cedar Mountain at 82 and Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s/Sleepy Eye/New Ulm Cathedral and Sibley East at 138.

Jordan’s Kendra Krueger was the individual winner at 20:21.4. Peed was next at 20:30.9, with Clare Fischer of SESM/Sleepy Eye/Cathedral at 20:58.5. East’s Lauren Henkels was fourth at 21:00, and teammate Ava Matejcek took fifth at 21:19.3.

East won the boys race with 23 points. Belle Plaine was runner-up at 47, followed by Jordan at 96, Sibley East at 120, Springfield/Cedar Mountain at 124, Minnesota Valley Lutheran at 160 and SESM/Sleepy Eye/Cathedral at 181.

Emmett Gerres of Belle Plaine took first in 16:36.3, with Anderson next at 16:45.0. East’s Luke Scholtes took third at 17:55.2, with Jordan’s Isaac Young fourth at 17:58.5 and East’s McCormick Rohlk fifth at 18:09.8.

Soccer

Mound Westonka 1, Mankato East boys: Mound Westonka scored on a penalty kick with about 10 minutes to play to win the nonconference game.

East’s Owen Quist made five saves, while the Cougars had 15 shots.

East (1-2) plays at Austin on Thursday.

Delano 2, Mankato East girls 1: Julia Fischer scored an unassisted goal off a corner kick for the Cougars in a nonconference road loss.

Izzy Schott made four saves for East, which had nine shots.

East (2-1) plays at Northfield on Tuesday.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia boys 2, Marshall 1: Derick Vivas-Montoya scored the game-winner in the second half as the Crusaders won the nonconference home game.

Olman Pastor assisted on the goal. Blake Altenburg scored an unassisted goal in the first half.

Parker Jensen made 10 saves for the Crusaders (2-1), who host Fairmont on Thursday.

Mankato West girls 6, Waseca 0: Annelise Winch had three goals and two assists as the Scarlets won the nonconference game at Waseca.

Julia Schumacher and Aubrey Makela each had a goal and assist, and Elise Rykhus scored a goal. Aubrey Bahl made two assists.

Anne Schill made four saves in the first half, and Macy Bauer added one save in the second half. West had 12 shots.

West (2-1) hosts Northfield on Thursday at Dakota Meadows.

Girls tennis

St. Peter 7, Redwood Valley 0: The No. 2 doubles team of Sophia Doherty and Maddie Kamm won 6-4, 3-6, 10-8 to lead St. Peter to the Big South Conference victory at Redwood Falls.

Zetta Haugen won 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 at No. 4 singles for the Saints (8-1).

Jordan 7, Waseca 0: Waseca’s Sarah Haley and Takaya Schoenrock lost 7-6 (2), 6-2 at No. 2 doubles match at Waseca.

Jordan swept all seven matches in straight sets. The No. 1 doubles team of Jaidence Medina and Addie Pfeifer lost 6-1, 7-5.

Waseca (0-3) will host Faribault on Wednesday.

Le Sueur-Henderson 6, United South Central 1: Chloe Brandt won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 singles in the Giants’ nonconference win.

Macy Zebro posted a 4-6, 7-6, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles for USC.

