Elysian School requiring masks for now

montanarightnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS - Elysian School announced on Tuesday that they will continue the requirement of masks for all students, staff and visitors while indoors until they can discuss the situation at the next board meeting. The announcement came after the Governor's Department of Public Health and Human Services issued an emergency...

Kidsdoorcountydailynews.com

Masks recommended for school year as delta variant impacts more kids

The top officials at the Department of Public Instruction and healthcare institutions are recommending your kids wear masks to school this fall. State Superintendent Jill Underly made the plea on Monday, calling masking the number one way to keep schools open and ensure face-to-face learning can occur. The DPI cites difficulties to monitor mask policies, low vaccination rates in the school’s community, and the Delta variant as why they are making the recommendation. The Centers for Disease Control recommended all people inside school buildings wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Of Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts, only Gibraltar is currently requiring a portion of its student population to mask up when school starts next month. Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske made a similar recommendation during the latest #MyCommunityMyBellin Podcast. She understands the controversy around the stance and how hard it is for younger students to keep it on for the school day. Woleske says at the end of the day, it is about protection.
Educationdeseret.com

This expert says we need mask and vaccine mandates for kids in school

Questions continue to emerge about what’s going to happen this fall with the coronavirus in schools, as mask mandates for children continue to be called into question. What to know about Texas, Florida and school mask mandates. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently signed an executive order that will prohibit mask...
EducationNews On 6

Hulbert Public Schools To Require Masks For All Students, Adults On School Grounds

The Hulbert Public Schools Board of Education has voted to require masks for all students and adults on school grounds. According to a statement issued by the district, masks will be required for every adult and student regardless of vaccination status. The district said that it will require masks to be worn at all times both indoors and outdoors when in the presence of others on school grounds. Hulbert Public Schools is now the first school district to implement a full mask mandate in Northeast Oklahoma. It is also the first district to have a mandate without any outs for parents. According to the district, students will be able to remove their masks when they are able to socially distance while eating lunch.
Protestsregisterpublications.com

Parents protest schools’ mask decision

Some parents in the Lawrenceburg School Corporation are fighting back against the new masking requirement. “They’re not Mr. (Karl) Galey’s kids, they’re not the school board’s kids they’re ours,” Abbey Folke, a parent in the corporation said. Folke has three kids in Lawrenceburg Community School Corporation. On Friday the corporation announced masks would be required in the schools starting on…
Educationwlvr.org

Bethlehem Area School District will require masks for all students

All students in the Bethlehem Area School District will be required to wear masks this fall. Superintendent Joseph Roy said Wednesday that the district made the decision to require masks for all students in grades K through 12 because of the climbing number of COVID-19 cases in the area. The...
Greenfield, OHTimes Gazette

Masks for Greenfield schools

Face coverings will now be a requirement within the Greenfield Exempted Village School District, at least until after the break for the Sept. 5-11 Highland County Fair. The school board met Monday evening when board members and superintendent Quincey Gray discussed the option of mandating masks through Sept. 3 to help not only protect students and staff, but to help ensure that quarantine mandates don’t take kids out of school or deprive them of the Highland County Fair.

