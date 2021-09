Https://twitter.com/Cardinals/status/1430553601450119175. Flaherty was activated from the 60-day IL on August 13, but his stay on the active roster was a short one. He’s headed back to the 10-day IL, this time due to a right shoulder strain. Flaherty was removed from Tuesday’s start vs. the Tigers due to right shoulder tightness, which is always a scary sign for a pitcher. That said, the early prognosis is that he avoided a serious injury. His season might still be over — the Cardinals have nothing to play for over the final month — but his test results showed no structural damage. That means he should be ready for next season.