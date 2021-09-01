Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A-walked for Falter in the 6th. b-singled for Bonifacio in the 6th. c-singled for McGowin in the 8th. d-homered for Neris in the 9th. E--Segura 2 (10), Galvis (2). LOB--Philadelphia 12, Washington 10. 2B--Torreyes (10), Segura (23), McCutchen (15), Vierling (1), B.Harper (32), Thomas (6), Bell (17), Zimmerman (13), García (7). HR--McCutchen (22), off Corbin; Marchan (1), off Corbin; Miller (15), off Suero; Kieboom (6), off Moore. RBI--McCutchen 3 (64), Bonifacio (2), Marchan 2 (4), B.Harper 2 (63), Herrera (41), Miller 2 (40), Thomas (7), Zimmerman (43), García (8), Kieboom 2 (16), Ruiz (2).

MLBESPN

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 0

A-struck out for Gardner in the 8th. b-walked for Springer in the 9th. E--Torres (15), Urshela 2 (10). LOB--Toronto 5, New York 3. HR--Semien (36), off Taillon; Guerrero Jr. (40), off Taillon; Hernández (25), off Kriske; Semien (37), off Kriske. RBI--Semien 5 (87), Guerrero Jr. (98), Gurriel Jr. (67), Hernández (93). SB--Hernández (10). CS--Gurriel Jr. (3).
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies Vs. Brewers: 6 Homers From Phils' Bats in a Zack Wheeler Win

Phillies rout Brewers behind Wheeler’s 9 Ks and 6 homers from the bats originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Phillies manager Joe Girardi has taken plenty of heat for his pitching moves this season, but he has pushed the right buttons the last two days. Girardi rode his bullpen --...
MLBnumberfire.com

Bradley Zimmer sitting for Cleveland on Monday

Cleveland Indians outfielder Bradley Zimmer is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Zimmer is being replaced in right field by Daniel Johnson against Twins starter Bailey Ober. In 275 plate appearances this season, Zimmer has a .243 batting average with a .699 OPS,...
MLBfastphillysports.com

PHILS WOULD BE OUT OF PENNANT RACE WITHOUT ODUBEL HERRERA!

When this season began back in April, lots of Phillies fans objected to center fielder Odubel Herrera even being on the roster. He was suspended for 85 games in 2020 for allegations of sexual assault in Atlantic City, and even though he was not prosecuted MLB set him down without pay.
MLBnumberfire.com

Nick Gordon sitting Monday for Minnesota

The Minnesota Twins did not include Nick Gordon in their lineup for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Gordon will take a seat Monday while Andrelton Simmons re-enters the lineup at shortstop, and Jorge Polanco moves back to second base. Gordon is projected to make 27 more plate appearances this...
SportsCBS Sports

Rangers' Mike Foltynewicz: Resumes workouts

Foltynewicz (COVID-19 injured list) was cleared Monday to resume working out at the Rangers' spring training facility in Arizona, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Foltynewicz is in the process of building up again after completing a quarantine period following his placement on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 23. The Rangers aren't setting a target date for Foltynewicz's return, but even once he makes it back from the IL, he may not be guaranteed a rotation spot. The 29-year-old is playing on an expiring contract and has submitted a 5.54 ERA over 130 innings while serving up 34 home runs -- tied for the second-most in the majors -- so he wouldn't seem to factor into the rebuilding Rangers' plans heading into 2022.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Adam Wainwright intends to pitch in 2022

The Cardinals have gotten fantastic work from Adam Wainwright for the bulk of his career, and that’s again been the case in 2021. Despite having just turned 40 years old, the veteran right-hander has been one of the better pitchers in the National League. With no signs of diminishing effectiveness, Wainwright intends to return for the 2022 season, he tells Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat (Twitter link).
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen sitting for Philadelphia on Wednesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McCutchen will move to the bench on Wednesday with Odubel Herrera starting in left field. Herrera will bat first versus right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Herrera for 10.5...
MLBESPN

Chicago Cubs 4, Cincinnati 1

No outs when winning run scored. a-grounded out for Santillan in the 8th. b-grounded out for Wick in the 8th. 1-ran for Moustakas in the 10th. E--Moustakas (3). LOB--Cincinnati 5, Chicago 3. 2B--India (27). HR--Votto (29), off Mills; Happ (21), off Gutierrez; Heyward (8), off Brach. RBI--Votto (86), Happ (50), Heyward 3 (30). S--Gutierrez.
MLBESPN

White Sox LF Eloy Jiménez hit in knee by foul ball in dugout

OAKLAND, Calif. --  White Sox left fielder Eloy Jiménez severely bruised his right knee when he was hit by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during the second inning of a game at Oakland on Tuesday night and is day to day. Jiménez stayed in the game...
MLBESPN

Rookie Ryan shines as Twins hold Indians to 1 hit in 3-0 win

CLEVELAND --  Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Indians 3-0 on Wednesday night. Ryan, who was acquired in a July trade with Tampa Bay for slugger Nelson Cruz, retired his first 19...
MLBESPN

Indians' Rosario breaks up Twins rookie Ryan's no-hit bid

CLEVELAND --  Indians shortstop Amed Rosario singled with one out in the seventh inning Wednesday night to break up a no-hit bid by Twins rookie Joe Ryan, who is making just his second major league start. The 25-year-old Ryan retired the first 19 hitters in order and was flirting...
MLBESPN

Lowe helps power Rangers sweep past Diamondbacks 8-5

PHOENIX -- — Nathaniel Lowe didn’t want to steal the thunder from his brother Josh’s big day. Lowe had three hits and missed a cycle by a home run as the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5 Wednesday to match a season high with their fourth straight win. The...
MLBESPN

Renfroe's HR sends Boston Red Sox past Tampa Bay Rays 2-1

BOSTON --  Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and threw out Joey Wendle trying for a triple from deep center field for the final out of the ninth as the Boston Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Wednesday night. Renfores big bat and...
MLBNBC Washington

Nationals GM Mike Rizzo Rooting for Max Scherzer, Trea Turner's Success In LA

Rizzo rooting for Scherzer, Turner's success with Dodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Since the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers have been lighting Major League Baseball on fire. They're 26-8 and a lot of their success can be attributed to their trade for Nationals stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner.
NBAESPN

Bulls sign former Raptors F Stanley Johnson, 4 more players

CHICAGO --  The Chicago Bulls signed former Toronto Raptors forward Stanley Johnson on Wednesday. They also announced deals with free agent forwards Tyler Cook and Alize Johnson and guards Matt Thomas and Ethan Thompson. Stanley Johnson averaged 6.2 points for Detroit, New Orleans and Toronto since the Pistons drafted...
MLBESPN

Twins rookie Joe Ryan has perfect game through 6 innings

CLEVELAND --  Minnesota Twins rookie Joe Ryan is pitching a perfect game through six innings against the Cleveland Indians in just his second major league start. The 25-year-old Ryan is bidding to pitch the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884  the first year overhand pitching was permitted.
NBAESPN

Young has career-high 29 points, Aces beat Lynx 102-81

LAS VEGAS --  Jackie Young scored a career-high 29 points and had 10 rebounds, Aja Wilson added 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx 102-81 on Wednesday night. Young, in her third season out of Notre Dame, went 14 for 19 from the field to...

