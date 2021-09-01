Philadelphia 12, Washington 6

Foltynewicz (COVID-19 injured list) was cleared Monday to resume working out at the Rangers' spring training facility in Arizona, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. Foltynewicz is in the process of building up again after completing a quarantine period following his placement on the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 23. The Rangers aren't setting a target date for Foltynewicz's return, but even once he makes it back from the IL, he may not be guaranteed a rotation spot. The 29-year-old is playing on an expiring contract and has submitted a 5.54 ERA over 130 innings while serving up 34 home runs -- tied for the second-most in the majors -- so he wouldn't seem to factor into the rebuilding Rangers' plans heading into 2022.