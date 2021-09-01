‘It meant everything to me’: Bishopville community grieves loss of 140 year old church in fire

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. A couple of weeks ago, our next-door neighbor’s house caught on fire, and it was a four-alarm. No one was physically harmed, and the damage was limited to the neighbor’s house. We were outside with our 1½-year-old, and stayed outside with him for the next 30 minutes or so until the fire was under enough control that we felt safe bringing him inside. But our home was surrounded by firetrucks, ambulances, and police cars the entire time. Ever since, every time he sees one of these vehicles in real life (not as toys or in books)—and on a couple of occasions even 18-wheelers—he exhibits nervousness and discomfort. When he does, we reassure him that we are safe and that the firetrucks protected us. But it breaks our hearts to see him like this. Do we just have to give it time, or is there something else we should do?