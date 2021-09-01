CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Issa Rae’s Newest Reality Show, “Sweet Life: Los Angeles”

By Nataly Owala
Cover picture for the articleThe world of Black reality television is slowly evolving, thanks to people like Issa Rae, who called it from the beginning. Perhaps the only woman to have cracked the code and raised the bar tremendously is Mona Scott Young of the Love & HipHop franchise. The story of Mona Scott Young’s domination of this area of television begins with that of rapper Jim Jones and dates all the way back to 2006. Jones was to shoot a reality show dubbed Keeping Up with the Joneses, alongside his long-term girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin. Soon enough, Jones’ then-manager Yandy Smith presented the idea to Young, who further developed it to include cast members close to the couple. Thanks to the genius of Young’s camp, Love & HipHop grew from New York and bore shows with the same name in Atlanta, Miami, and Hollywood. The success of the franchise has seen cast members catapult into the limelight, launch businesses and record massive sales.

