Pete Carroll on CB Bless Austin: "Wow, he's a hitter. He has a really aggressive and physical style of play and that's what I loved about what I saw. He's got good size ... but his willingness to throw his body around and give you everything he's got is what jumped off the film to me." Carroll said it'll be hard for the newly-signed Austin to have an immediate impact. Comments from DC Ken Norton Jr. suggested the same with Sidney Jones. So D.J. Reed and Tre Flowers still sound like the starters.