Venice chiropractor defends signing school mask exemption forms, as school board limits who can sign them

By Rick Adams
WALB 10
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Many say chiropractor Dr. Dan Busch is a hero to them, while others say he should have his license revoked. Busch signed more than 100 medical exemptions for students on Monday who wish to opt-out of wearing a mask in Sarasota County schools. Sarasota is on a growing list of school districts that are again requiring students and staff to wear masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

