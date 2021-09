“The Bering Sea likes to eat boats, smash crew members,” says Deadliest Catch Captain David Lethin. It only takes one wave to turn a promising trip into a total disaster. Even on a mild day on the Bering Sea, conditions are still pretty rough. Huge waves, low temperatures and pouring rain are elements that crew members have come to expect during their long workdays on Deadliest Catch vessels. Still, those conditions are a day on the beach compared to how treacherous the water can become in the middle of a winter storm. But when the season quota for crabs is quickly closing and you still have bills and crew members to pay, sometimes the only option is to brave the forces of the storm.