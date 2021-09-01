CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Blake Shelton Gushes About Being Married to Gwen Stefani in New Interview: ‘Can’t Get Away From Me Now’

By Taylor Cunningham
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are newly wedded and blissfully happy. And in an interview with People, Shelton gave fans a little peek into their lives as husband and wife. The couple got hitched during an intimate ceremony last month, which caused a little drama with the stars’ friends. The couple wanted to avoid a “media circus,” so they opted to keep their guest list short. But in the end, no one had hard feelings.

outsider.com

Comments / 25

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

200K+
Followers
21K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carson Daly
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Vera Wang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gush#Get Away From Me#Carson Daly Lrb#Cma
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFL995qyk.com

Gwen Stefani Shows Off Pink Cowgirl Outfit Before Blake Shelton Show

Gwen Stefani is on the tour bus with her husband Blake Shelton as he embarks on his “Heroes and Friends Tour” and she’s been having some fun. She recently posted to her Insta stories clips of her watching her man at soundcheck singing the words to all of his songs.
NFLcountry1025.com

Gwen Stefani Preserves Her Wedding Dress, Shares Photo On Instagram

Gwen Stefani recently shared on her Instagram stories footage of her Vera Wang wedding dress and white flowers. In the series of clips posted on August 10th, Gwen documented her husband Blake Shelton’s sweet reaction to their wedding flowers. Blake said on the video, “Standing here like an idiot because...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Slays In Short Shorts & A Crop Top On ‘Honeymoon Tour’ With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has stunned in a yellow plaid jacket with sparkly, black short shorts as she supported her husband Blake Shelton on tour in Ohio. Blake Shelton, 45, and Gwen Stefani, 51, are a serious power couple! The “Hollaback Girl” singer supported her husband when he hit the stage for an August 25 concert at Bash on the Bay in Put-in-Bay, Ohio. The blonde beauty shared a series of selfies backstage, including a clip of Blake hitting the stage, and a sneak peek at his set list. It featuted a number of his biggest hits, along with the couple’s duets “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.”
Musicwomansday.com

Adam Levine Drops F-Bomb While Calling Out Blake Shelton on Concert Stage

As those who watch The Voice know all too well, the Maroon 5 singer and country superstar have long enjoyed a love-hate relationship both on and off camera. Even though Adam left The Voice in 2019, their "frenemy-ship" is still going strong, with both continuing to poke fun at the other on talk shows and crack shady jokes on Twitter.
MusicGossip Cop

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Fighting Just Weeks After Wedding?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s relationship has received a lot of media coverage ever since the couple first went public. But are Shelton and Stefani struggling to maintain a healthy relationship because of various strains? Gossip Cop has looked into several reports saying the celebrity couple is on the verge of collapsing, so let’s investigate.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

The Bush lead singer's rumored new girlfriend is reportedly six years younger than his model daughter Daisy Lowe, whom he shares with fashion designer Pearl Lowe. AceShowbiz - Gavin Rossdale has apparently moved on to another Gwen. Years after he ended his marriage to Gwen Stefani, the Bush lead singer is unveiled to have been secretly dating "hot" model Gwen Singer.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Watch Blake Shelton Take The Stage With Gwen Stefani For No Doubt's Biggest Hit

Some people make beautiful music together, and that is certainly the case for country singer Blake Shelton and pop idol Gwen Stefani. The musical duo met while coaching aspiring vocalists on The Voice, but ever since they became an item, the now-married couple have been spotted performing their own music together. The most recent example? A surprise performance of one of No Doubt’s biggest hits with none other than Shelton on guitar.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Rocks Flirty Dress As She & Blake Shelton Serenade Each Other At CMA Summer Jam

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are ‘Happy Anywhere’ — but especially while performing onstage together at CMA’s Summer Jam!. Country music’s biggest stars hit the stage for CMA Summer Jam, which meant that, of course Blake Shelton was on the list. The singer performed some of his hits, including one duet with his now-wife, Gwen Stefani. Summer Jam took place at the end of July, just weeks after Blake and Gwen’s wedding, and they definitely still had that newlywed glow. Gwen was even giving bridal vibes with her lacy white look for the performance!
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Gwen Stefani Fans Are Accusing Blake Shelton of Hacking Her on Twitter and It's Everything

All eyes are on Blake Shelton ... and Gwen Stefani's Twitter account right now. Ever since the No Doubt singer changed her profile picture on Twitter on August 14, a handful of Gwen's followers have been a little suspicious about who is actually running her account. It all started when *someone* posted her #NewProfilePic on Twitter last Saturday, which featured two Blake fans holding beers at one of his concerts. Both were wearing epic Blake-loving shirts, with one reading, "My ideal weight is Blake Shelton on me" and the second saying, "If found return to Blake Shelton."
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are ‘Happy Anywhere’ With Upcoming Performance at CMA Summer Jam

The “honeymoon tour” for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani continues this week with a special appearance at CMA Summer Jam in Nashville. According to People, the three-hour-long performance will air on ABC tomorrow night. CMA Summer Jam was filmed earlier at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville and features more than 20 of the biggest stars in country music.
RelationshipsPosted by
Outsider.com

Dierks Bentley Reveals the Hilarious ‘Wedding Gift’ He Gave Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Country music star Dierks Bentley may not have been invited to Blake Shelton’s wedding, but he still made sure to give him a wedding gift. As we all know by now, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani officially tied the knot back on July 3rd. But the wedding ceremony wasn’t as big and as elaborate as you might imagine. The happy couple kept things very small, with only 40 close family members and friends in attendance. It took place at Blake Shelton’s ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy