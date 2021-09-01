Cancel
NBA

Rajon Rondo reveals teammate he’s most excited to play with in Lakers return

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRajon Rondo is officially back with the Los Angeles Lakers. The high-IQ point guard answered a number of questions during his introductory press conference – including which player he’s excited to play alongside. Rondo was quick to the trigger when posed the question. “Carmelo,” the Lakers guard responded. Rajon Rondo and Carmelo Anthony have grown […] The post Rajon Rondo reveals teammate he’s most excited to play with in Lakers return appeared first on ClutchPoints.

Carmelo Anthony
Rajon Rondo
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Clutchpoints
