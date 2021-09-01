Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Diab Leasing, Inc. (Wienerschnitzel), Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Northern California labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a class action complaint against Diab Leasing, Inc. ("Diab Leasing"), a Wienerschnitzel franchisee, for allegedly failing to accurately pay employees' wages for all their time worked. The Diab Leasing class action lawsuit, Case No. 34-2021-00305329, is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the complaint can be read here.www.mysanantonio.com
