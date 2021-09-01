Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Diab Leasing, Inc. (Wienerschnitzel), Alleging Failure to Pay for All Time Worked

The lawsuit alleges that the City of Minneapolis discriminated on the basis of “public assistance status.”. On September 7, 2021, Kimberly Lowry filed a class action challenging the alleged discrimination faced by public housing tenants in Minneapolis due to their housing conditions. The lawsuit alleges that the City of Minneapolis discriminated on the basis of “public assistance status” by failing to provide public housing tenants the inspection, licensing, maintenance, and related services that the City provides to tenants in privately-owned rental dwellings. Minneapolis Public Housing Authority and Community Housing Resources are also named defendants, with the lawsuit alleging that they breached the terms of their leases with tenants by failing to obtain licenses and inspections and respond to maintenance requests. The lawsuit goes on to allege consumer protection and housing law violations against all three defendants.