Biden pledges federal help for restoring power after Hurricane Ida

 8 days ago
Aug 31 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden held a call with Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm and the CEOs of two of the largest utilities in the Gulf Coast - Leo Denault of Entergy (ETR.N) and Tom Fanning of Southern Co (SO.N) - on restoring power after Hurricane Ida.

Biden committed to giving them help from the federal government to expedite power restoration efforts in Louisiana and Mississippi, the White House said in a readout of the call.

