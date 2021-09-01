CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Fifteen Health Departments Awarded Accreditation or Reaccreditation Status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

 8 days ago

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of fifteen public health departments that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic review process against national standards. These health departments demonstrated their commitment to quality improvement during the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

