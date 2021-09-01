Fifteen Health Departments Awarded Accreditation or Reaccreditation Status by the Public Health Accreditation Board

MARQUETTE The Luce-Mackinac-Alger-Schoolcraft District Health Department wants to educate the public about COVID-19 and the delta variant. “We want you to understand about the current situation in our region, and are asking you to consider protecting yourself, your family and community by doing the same small things of masking, maintaining distance, staying home when sick and getting tested for COVID if symptomatic or (having a) known exposure,” said Kerry Ott, LMAS public information officer, in a statement. “You need to know that the delta variant is in our communities, and case numbers are rising. The state has informed us that 99 percent of all tests being sequenced are coming back as delta.”