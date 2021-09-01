WA Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Seattle Boeing;Mostly sunny, nice;69;52;NE;7;60%;3%;5. Shelton;Mostly sunny, nice;74;45;SSE;5;58%;2%;5. Spokane;Sunny and beautiful;73;45;N;3;41%;0%;5. Spokane Fairchild;Mostly sunny;72;44;N;5;41%;0%;5. Spokane Felts;Sunny and beautiful;73;45;N;3;41%;0%;5. Stampede Pass;Sunny and warmer;61;43;SW;2;59%;6%;5. Tacoma;Mostly sunny;69;48;NNE;7;62%;3%;5. Tacoma Narrows;Mostly sunny;67;49;NE;7;66%;3%;5. Vancouver;Mostly sunny, nice;77;52;NNW;6;48%;4%;5. Walla Walla;Sunny and pleasant;74;50;E;6;36%;0%;5. Wenatchee;Mostly sunny;74;54;W;7;38%;0%;5. Whidbey...www.wiltonbulletin.com
