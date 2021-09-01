Cancel
#Elxn44: Draft Strategy Touts Federal Carbon Capture Incentives

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. A draft strategy developed by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) calls for federal incentives to get two massive carbon capture and storage projects on the drawing boards or under construction by 2030, Reuters revealed this week in an exclusive report.

Energy IndustryTimes-Leader

The myth of carbon capture technology

The AFL-CIO and Energy Futures, a think-tank led by former Secretary of Energy, Ernest Moniz, have formed a new group, called the Labor Energy Partnership. They are proposing that the Ohio River Valley become a storage hub for fossil-fuel generated hydrogen and carbon dioxide using carbon capture storage (CCS) technology.
Energy Industrytheenergymix.com

#Elxn44 BREAKING: Trudeau Campaign Announcement Means End of Oil and Gas Expansion

Our continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s promise yesterday to cap oil and gas sector emissions at today’s levels and set five-year targets to reduce them beginning in 2025 amounts to the end of fossil fuel expansion in Canada, the country’s leading climate advocacy network told The Energy Mix Sunday evening.
Energy Industrylngindustry.com

SKK Migas approves plans for LNG carbon capture project

The shareholders of the Tangguh Production Sharing Contract Partners led by bp, the project operator, have announced that SKK Migas (Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities Republic of Indonesia) has approved the plan of development (POD) for Ubadari Field and Vorwata carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS) at Tangguh LNG Project in Papua Barat, Indonesia. In this POD, the new development estimated a potential additional recovery of 1.3 trillion ft3 of gas, from both Ubadari and Vorwata field.
Energy IndustrySilicon Republic

Hydrogen strategy: What is the future for low-carbon fuel?

University of Aberdeen’s Tom Baxter explores the UK’s hydrogen strategy and whether or not it can prove to be a viable solution in decarbonisation. The UK’s long-awaited hydrogen strategy has set out the government’s plans for “a world-leading hydrogen economy” that it says would generate £900m and create more than 9,000 jobs by 2030, “potentially rising to 100,000 jobs and £13bn by 2050”.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Axios

World's largest direct-air carbon capture plant launches in Iceland

The world's largest direct-air carbon dioxide capture and sequestration plant, developed by Climeworks and Carbfix, went online in Iceland on Wednesday. Why it matters: Though current direct CO2 capture and storage technologies can offset only a tiny fraction of annual emissions, some climate scientists believe they will have an important role in limiting global warming and climate change in the future.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Offshore carbon capture project green-lit for waters south of Port Arthur

The Texas General Land Office has approved a bid for an off-shore carbon capture project in the coastal territory just south of Beaumont and Port Arthur. The 40,000 acre site in Texas state waters was granted to independent oil and gas producer Talos Energy and it’s startup partner, Carbonvert, as the only successful bid out of 12 that was submitted to the state.
Energy Industrytheenergymix.com

Saskatchewan Clings to Carbon Despite Vast Potential for Renewables

Saskatchewan’s geography makes it an ideal place for renewable energy, but the province’s opposition to federal climate plans still gives it the country’s highest per capita greenhouse gas emissions, and could prevent Canada from meeting climate targets, says a technology writer and journalist. Saskatchewan’s continuing use of coal “is quite...
Environmentcapitalpress.com

Draft climate plan excludes carbon sequestration

SALEM — A new program aimed at significantly curbing Oregon’s greenhouse gas emissions is coming under criticism for omitting investments that could help farms and forests sequester more carbon from the atmosphere. The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality released draft rules for the Climate Protection Program on Aug. 5 —...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

Climate Crisis: Direct Carbon Capture Solution

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just released its latest report emphasizing the urgency of the Climate Crisis. Scientists have been warning of disaster for decades and the result has been endless delay and inaction. The longer we delay, the more expensive are the solutions and the more catastrophic are the impacts.
Richland, WAEurekAlert

Making methane from CO2: Carbon capture grows more affordable

RICHLAND, Wash.—In their ongoing effort to make carbon capture more affordable, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a method to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into methane, the primary component of natural gas. By streamlining a longstanding process in which CO2 is converted to...
Energy Industrytechnologynetworks.com

Fresh Path to Cheaper Carbon Capture

In their ongoing effort to make carbon capture more affordable, researchers at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory have developed a method to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into methane, the primary component of natural gas. By streamlining a longstanding process in which CO2 is converted to methane,...
Energy IndustryThe Guardian

World’s biggest machine capturing carbon from air turned on in Iceland

The world’s largest plant designed to suck carbon dioxide out of the air and turn it into rock started has running, the companies behind the project said on Wednesday. The plant, named Orca after the Icelandic word “orka” meaning “energy”, consists of four units, each made up of two metal boxes that look like shipping containers.
