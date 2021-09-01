#Elxn44: Draft Strategy Touts Federal Carbon Capture Incentives
Our continuing coverage of Canada’s federal election September 20 carries the #Elxn44 tag. You can use the search engine on our site to find other stories in the series. A draft strategy developed by Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) calls for federal incentives to get two massive carbon capture and storage projects on the drawing boards or under construction by 2030, Reuters revealed this week in an exclusive report.www.theenergymix.com
