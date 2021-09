Varsity and JV football hosted the first annual Gatorade Football scrimmage on Friday, August 20. The price to admission was two Gatorades for the players to drink throughout the season. Coaches announced teams every so often to practice different lineups and assigned one team to wear a pinnie on their helmet to differentiate teams. Many students came to support and in the second half, the Seniors were able to lead their first game’s cheers. Because of limited space in the bleachers, students watched from the hill, behind the endzone, and by the shed.