Mathis homers but TinCaps drop series opener against Loons

MIDLAND, Mich. – The Fort Wayne TinCaps fell to the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate), 4-3, in the series opener at Dow Diamond on Tuesday night. Starting pitching dominated the early goings of the game. Loons starter and No. 28 Dodgers prospect Gavin Stone stymied the TinCaps lineup the first time through, setting them down in order with six strikeouts over his first three innings. Fort Wayne left-hander Danny Denz matched him with a one-two-three bottom of the first, and danced out of trouble in the second and third.