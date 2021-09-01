High-End Gamer-Centric Monitors

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThese new ViewSonic ELITE gaming monitors are being launched by the brand in a bid to help avid gamers enjoy a robust user experience when partaking in their favorite digital pastime. The monitors come in two models that are both sized at 32-inches including the XG320Q and the XG320U, which are both packed with some of the latest technologies to support avid gameplay. The XG320Q monitor features a 2K QHD Vesa Display with a 165Hz refresh rate, while the XG320U features a 4K UHD resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate.

