High-End Gamer-Centric Monitors

The pinball adventure RPG mobile game, World Flipper, by Kakao Games and Cygames, is now available on all iOS and Android devices. The game has been released in Japan since 2019 and since then has only been playable in Japanese. Today is the first day the game is available worldwide and is playable in English, Spanish, French, Korean, German, and Thai languages. The game features an energetic, upbeat fusion of EDM and chiptune music along with a unique art style that combines 2D pixels and anime. In order to celebrate the game’s Grand-opening, Kakao games is doing a giveaway of $2,750 in Amazon Gift Cards in North America, South America, and Europe from September 8-24th. Players are able to enter six different ways in order to win. Here is a link to the rules and info in case you are interested in entering.