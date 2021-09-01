CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Hasbro Releases All Seasons Of The ’80s Transformers G1 Animated Series On YouTube

geekculture.co
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Transformers fans should know, this year marks the 35th Anniversary of the theatrical release of The Transformers: The Movie. In celebration of the milestone and the movie’s planned re-release in theatres this year, Hasbro Pulse will be releasing the entire ’80s animated series (4 seasons in total) on their YouTube channel. Starting with Season 1 today, each season will be released weekly each subsequent weekend.

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Transformers#Hasbro Pulse#K Uhd Blu Ray#Lego Millennium Falcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
AnimeIGN

Hasbro Announces Next Transformers HasLab Project: Victory Saber

The next Transformers HasLab project from Hasbro is Victory Saber, an absolutely massive new figure that will come to production only if enough backers support it before its campaign end date on October 10 of this year. According to Hasbro, Victory Saber includes the following:. 1-inch Brain of Courage Brainmaster...
TV SeriesAnime News Network

Sony Pictures Streams Marvel Anime: Wolverine on YouTube

Sony describes the Marvel Anime: Wolverine series:. One night in New York; Logan saves a man named Tesshin Asano who was being attacked by members of AIM equipped with cloaking devices and metal destroying weaponry. Asano tells Wolverine about the whereabouts of his missing love; Mariko Yashida; and the crime organization Kuzuryu; the leader of which is Mariko's father; Shingen. Mariko is allegedly arranged to be married to a man named Hideki Kurohagi in order to expand his operations. In order to find Mariko; who was kidnapped from New York a year ago; Logan flies to Tokyo and infiltrates the Yashida household; but is detected by Shingen. After his henchmen are defeated; Shingen challenges Logan to a bokken fight. Logan barely manages to withstand Shingen's swordsman skills; but is shot with a drugged dart by Hideki; before going into a rage and bringing out his claws.
Facebookgeekculture.co

Unboxing & First Looks: Hasbro Transformers IDW’s Shattered Glass Jetfire And Goldbug

Fans have constantly toyed with the notion of good versus evil, especially if the roles were reversed. What’s not to love about mirror universes or alternate realities where the good guys turn bad, and the bad guys are the heroes instead? It is often not difficult to see how the heroes’ best intentions for peace can pave the way for unsavoury, heavy-handed methods, and it isn’t a huge leap to see how villains can end up on the side fighting for a fairer, more just world.
Comicswegotthiscovered.com

Best Anime Series On Hulu

Nowadays you can check out anime anywhere and Hulu is one of the best options for those in the United States. The streaming service has quite an extensive library of different anime series with something for everyone available at the click of a button. Hulu is available for a monthly...
ComicsComicBook

X-Men Anime Series Starts Streaming on Youtube

While the most famous version of Marvel's mighty mutants to hit television screens was the animated series released on the Fox Network in the '90s, it was far from the last time that we saw Professor X's favorite students hit the small screen. Shockingly, the X-Men received an anime series alongside the likes of Wolverine, Blade, and Iron Man, which gave the mutants a major makeover and the entirety of this twelve episode series is now available to stream on Youtube, offering a brand new side of Wolverine, Cyclops, Beast, Storm, Emma Frost, and more members of the Xavier Institute.
TV Seriesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Evolutions animated series revealed

The Pokemon Company International today revealed “Pokémon Evolutions,” a new, limited animated series created in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. The eight-episode series will take fans on a journey through all the known regions of the Pokémon world explored in the popular core video game franchise since it launched 25 years ago. Throughout 2021, The Pokémon Company International has invited fans on a retrospective journey of these regions and the Pokémon originally discovered in them. Like the retrospective, the series will begin in the Galar region, most recently explored in the latest video games Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and culminate in the Kanto region, originally explored by players in the first games from the franchise, Pokémon Red and Pokémon Green in 1996. Each episode will focus on a story from a different region in reverse chronological order from which they were first explored in the games: Galar, Alola, Kalos, Unova, Sinnoh, Hoenn, Johto, and Kanto. Familiar tales from Pokémon lore will be told from a fresh perspective in every episode.
TV & VideosSpin

Watch Super Furry Animals’ YouTube Special for Rings Around The World

For one night only, Super Furry Animals will launch SFA TV to mark the 20th anniversary reissue of Rings Around The World. The pop-up television station celebrates the John Cale and Paul McCartney-featured record. Fans can watch the premiere of The Making of Rings Around The World short film at 8 p.m. BST on September 2 on the group’s YouTube channel. A restored “Receptacle For The Respectable” video will also premiere at 8:20 p.m. preceding a Rings Around The World TV special by the Welsh Music Podcast at 8:25 p.m.
Shoppinggeekculture.co

Unboxing Hasbro’s Marvel Legends ‘What If…?’ Figures

What if T’Challa was Star-Lord? What if Peggy Carter got the Super-Soldier serum instead and became Captain Carter? What if Spider-Man became a zombie hunter and Captain America turned into a zombie? These scenarios are all possible now thanks to the new Disney+ series Marvel’s What If…?. And of course,...
TV Seriespopculturetimes.com

Power-pack Drama & thrills: All You Need to Know About Animal Kingdom Season 6

When we’ve had our fill of rom-coms, we typically desire something more dramatic, like a thriller or a crime drama. The genre is growing in popularity since it is extremely informational and understands its audience significantly. As a result, this piece will focus on one such series that has been serving fans for the past five seasons and has a total of five seasons. However, it appears that the program’s makers have more to offer in Season 6, which is why we’ll be releasing the Animal Kingdom Season 6 release date, cast members, plot, and other current facts and updates about the show right here. So, begin scrolling to become more conscious.
TV Seriesgeekculture.co

Amazon Releases The Wheel of Time First Trailer Ahead Of 19 November Premiere

Amazon has finally released the first trailer to The Wheel of Time and it is looking absolutely otherworldly. The series stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine, a member of a powerful all-female organisation called the Aes Sedai. After arriving at the town of Two Rivers, Sedai and a group of other adventurers head off on a journey across the world. However, one of the members of the group is the Dragon Reborn and only the wheel of time will tell if he or she will be the saviour or destroyer of humanity.
TV SeriesWest Georgian

Popular Television series All American releases a new season filled with thrilling drama

The popular new television series All American was written and directed by April Blair. Blair is a well-known American film writer and producer. She has produced popular films such as Christmas Caper, Private Valentine: Blonde and Dangerous and Lemonade Mouth. She has also co-produced movies like The Monte Carlo featuring Selena Gomez. All American was released on October 10, 2018, and can be seen on Netflix. There have been many new seasons added since the release date.
Theater & Dancethemusicuniverse.com

BTS appearing on YouTube’s ‘Released’

K-Pop superstars will appear in conversation with Chris Martin. K-pop icons BTS are set to appear on a special episode of YouTube Originals’ weekly music series Released on Thursday, September 9th at 11:45 pm ET leading directly into the Premiere of “BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ MV (Shorts Challenge ver.)” on September 10th at midnight ET. The band will be joined by Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, for an intimate conversation on what inspired the #PermissiontoDance Challenge on YouTube Shorts and to discuss their shared experience as global musicians. The special episode will also feature a selection of Shorts from the challenge created by BTS fans around the world including the US, India, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy