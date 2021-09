Sept. 4, 2021: 2023 four-star WR Anthony Brown (Springfield, OH) committed to the Gophers Saturday, giving them their first commitment for the ’23 recruiting class. Recruiting never sleeps. Only two days after Minnesota began its 2021 campaign, PJ Fleck has signed his first recruit for the 2023 class. Four-star WR Anthony Brown is quite the way to start said recruiting class. Brown, a 5-foot-10 WR chose the Gophers over a plethora of top offers such as Tennessee, Penn State and Michigan. 247sports ranks him as the No. 302 ranked overall player and the No. 41 ranked wide receiver nationwide in the class of 2023.