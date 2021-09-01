CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots Place Stephon Gilmore on PUP List, Will Be OUT for 6 Weeks

By CLNS Media
clnsmedia.com
 8 days ago

Also, Gilmore will be paid $7M to play 11 games, not 17. Evan Lazar reports LIVE from Foxboro on Tuesday. Follow Evan @ezlazar on Twitter for Patriots Updates!. CLNS Media Network is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: NFL100 for a 100% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

www.clnsmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pup#American Football#Pup List#Clns Media Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNFL Analysis Network

Why the Packers should consider pursuing a trade for Stephon Gilmore

The Green Bay Packers once again look like Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. With Aaron Rodgers back under center, they are as dangerous as any team offensively, but on defense, there are a few question marks. A trade for New England Patriots star cornerback Stephon Gilmore could answer those questions.
NFLaudacy.com

Bill Belichick gives Stephon Gilmore update, 1 day before big decision needs to be made

Tuesday will be a big day for the Patriots when it comes to Stephon Gilmore's situation. The cornerback is currently on PUP as he works his way back from a quad injury suffered at the end of last year, but it also seems like his contract is keeping him off the field. He's due to make $7 million in the final year of his deal and he would like to be paid more.
NFL247Sports

Stephon Gilmore contract: New England Patriots' plan, latest intel on restructure revealed

The New England Patriots are beginning final preparations for their season opener next month and still have not come to a final decision on franchise defender Stephon Gilmore, the NFL's 2019 Defensive Player of the Year who wants a new deal with the team. NFL rosters must be cut to 53 players at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and the feeling is unknown surrounding Gilmore's status in New England, according to ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano.
NFLPatriots.com

Report: Gilmore staying on PUP for now

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – NFL teams must reduce their active rosters from 80 down to a final 53 players by 4 p.m. Eastern today. In doing so, the Patriots continue to make news with some high-profile players – although this latest one is less eye-popping than what came down earlier this morning.
NFLABC6.com

Reports: Stephon Gilmore To Miss First Six Weeks of Regular Season

Patriots all pro corner Stephon Gilmore has been placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List, acoording to multiple reports. This means the pro bowler will be ineligible for the first six weeks of the regular season. Gilmore is working his way back from a torn quad muscle that ended...
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors Mailbag: Cut Ben DiNucci? Surprise Roster Cut Candidates? Stephon Gilmore Trade?

Dallas Cowboys rumors are coming fast as the final week of the NFL Preseason rolls on! Should the Cowboys cut Ben DiNucci? Is a Stephon Gilmore trade on the cusp? Which Cowboys player could be a surprise cut candidate? Dak Prescott injury concerns, Jaylon Smith’s role with the Cowboys and more is answered by Cowboys Report host Tom Downey on today’s rumors mailbag! Subscribe NOW to the Cowboys Report for the latest news and rumors on America’s Team. https://www.youtube.com/cowboystv?sub... Cowboys news and rumors ask if Eric Bieniemy could become the next head coach of the Cowboys, if Mike McCarthy is fired.
NFLPosted by
NESN

Why Stephon Gilmore’s Injury Timeline Might End Contract Impasse

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Have unfortunate circumstances brought Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots into harmony?. NFL insiders Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media both suggested Tuesday the expected timeline of Gilmore’s return will end his contract impasse with the Patriots. Gilmore will begin the season on New England’s physically unable to perform list, ruling him out for the first six games of the campaign. Given Gilmore’s demand for a raise on his $7 million salary for 2021, Breer and Raporport believe his absence creates a situation in which he’d be willing to earn that much to play 11-plus games in his contract year.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bill Belichick briefly addressed the Patriots' difficult decision on CB Stephon Gilmore

Time isn’t on the New England Patriots’ side when it comes to Stephon Gilmore. The superstar cornerback is entering the fifth year of his contract with the team and his status has been up in the air all offseason. Bill Belichick continues to tell reporters that Gilmore, who’s currently on the PUP list, is inactive due to his quad injury that put him out for the 2020 season — while ignoring the fact that Gilmore won’t play for the $7 million he’s set to make.
NFLchatsports.com

Cardinals need to check on Stephon Gilmore’s availability

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Stephon Gilmore. The veteran cornerback could help the Arizona Cardinals defensive unit get past the unexpected retirement of Malcolm Butler. The recent retirement of cornerback Malcolm Butler has elicited a somewhat disappointing response from the Arizona Cardinals front office. Apparently, the sudden loss of...
NFLPosted by
NESN

Fantasy Football Fallout: Should You Trust Stephon Gilmore-Less Patriots?

NFL Rumors: Is Bill Belichick Indirectly Holding Up Deshaun Watson Trade?. Whether you believe cornerback Stephon Gilmore really needs more time to recover from quad surgery or you believe the Patriots weren’t able to come to a contract solution, the reality is the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year won’t be on the field for at least six weeks.
NFLPatriots.com

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Time for Mac, Replacing Gilmore and more

With Stephon Gilmore on PUP, is it worth considering Devin McCourty switching to cornerback where he played on his rookie season? - David Boddy. McCourty did have a solid rookie season at cornerback when he picked off seven passes and went to the Pro Bowl. But things didn't go so well for him at corner in the ensuing seasons. He remained at corner in 2011 and 2012 and struggled badly, which to Bill Belichick's decision to move McCourty to safety, where he's been ever since. The move was a wise one as McCourty has thrived on the back end of the secondary for the past decade and been one of the Patriots most consistent players during that time. I don't see McCourty as a viable option at corner at this advanced stage of his career at age 34. He would be best served continuing at free safety, where he has ably set the secondary for the past several years. - Paul Perillo.
NFL985thesportshub.com

Cam Newton Going To Get Another Job? // Malcolm Butler’s Benching In Super Bowl LII // Latest On Stephon Gilmore – 9/8 (Hour 3)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand, with Albert Breer along for the ride, dive into whether Cam Newton will get another job in the NFL. (10:30) We discuss Breer’s comments about Malcolm Butler being benched in Super Bowl LII and Sam Wickersham’s upcoming book “It’s Better to Be Feared: The New England Patriots Dynasty and the Pursuit of Greatness”.
NFLBoston Herald

Patriots S Devin McCourty on surviving Stephon Gilmore’s absence: ‘What we got out there, we feel good about,

The Patriots are going to have to make do without cornerback Stephon Gilmore for at least the first six weeks of the season, before he’s eligible to come off the PUP list. Patriots defensive captain Devin McCourty, speaking with the Herald as part of his promotional work for Pepsi and its upcoming “Made For Football Watching” campaign, didn’t sound too panicked about not having the shutdown corner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy