Independence, IA

Richard 'Rick' Wendling

 7 days ago

Richard "Rick" D. Wendling, 48, of Independence, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Rick was born Jan. 20, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Louis C. and Shirley L. (Ferreter) Wendling. He was a 1991 graduate of Independence High School, and obtained a associate's degree in agri studies from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. On Aug. 9, 2002, he married Lisa Marie Black in Independence. He was superintendent of the Secondary Roads Department in Buchanan County for 26 years. Rick also was involved in the community serving on the Buchanan County Fair Board, and coaching and officiating many youth events for many years. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed golfing.

