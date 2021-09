BOSTON -- Hunter Renfroe made sure the Red Sox didn’t waste a stellar start from Nathan Eovaldi on Wednesday night. Renfroe hit a two-run, game-winning homer in the eighth inning and had two clutch outfield assists as the Sox came back to beat the Rays, 2-1, to avoid being swept in a three-game series. Eovaldi struck out eight batters and allowed three hits over seven shutout innings but was given a no decision after the Rays broke a scoreless tie in the eighth.