BRJGT all-stars wrap up season in match play

BRJGT Contributed image

BRISTOL, Va. — All-Star golfers from the Blue Ridge Junior and Golf Tour and the Sneds Tour wrapped up the annual 2 Tour Challenge at the prestigious Virginian Golf Club this past weekend.

This unique event has been played since 2018 and is contested in match play style. 9 points were at stake in the match play competition that featured a “4 ball” or “better ball” format of play on the opening nine holes and singles matches on the closing nine holes.

In “4 ball” or “better ball”, each player is paired with a partner. The two play their own ball throughout the hole but count the score that is lowest. During the singles matches, each player competes one other player from the opposing side. Each team had 6 players. The teams vied for 3 points during the “4 ball” matches, and 6 points during the singles matches. Because the Blue Ridge team had won the previous year, the Sneds side would need to secure 5 points to win the contest.

In the first 4 ball match, the Blue Ridge team of Tanner Walls of Matheny and Major Ewing of Blacksburg, Va. defeated Caleb Brummett of Abingdon, Va. and Ethan Lawson of Kingsport, Tenn, 3 up.

Walls sank a 10-foot birdie putt on hole No. 3 to give the BRJGT pair a one up lead. The score stayed that way until Walls extended the lead on the par 5 sixth hole. The Westside High School senior hit an 8 iron to 23 feet and calmly made the eagle putt. That set the stage for Ewing to make his impact. The young 14-year-old played a short pitch into the green on the par 4 7th hole close enough to have the putt conceded. When the Sneds team putts wouldn’t fall, the BRJGT had the first point of the match with a the 3-up victory.

The second match went to the Sneds Tour team of Will Sanders of Johnson City, Tenn. and Connor Brummett of Abingdon, Va., who were 1-up winners over the BRJGT pair of Walker Gillespie of Pearisburg, Va. and Ryne Bond of Floyd, Va.

The Sneds team took the lead with a birdie on hole 7 as Will Sanders drove the green for what would have been a certain birdie. However, it was his partner Brummett who sank his birdie putt. The Sneds tandem matched the pars of the BRJGT tandem the rest of the way to secure 1-up victory.

The third match featured the BRJGT team of Chase Coley of Chilhowie, Va. and Grayson Sheets of Marion, Va. competing against Boone Hatcher of Johnson City, Tenn. and Carter Wolfe of Gate City, Va. It was Coley who lead the BRJGT to a 1-up advantage by sinking an 8-foot par putt on the par 5 third hole. Sheets converted a clutch 40 chip-in for par on the to keep the lead. Coley and Sheets then took advantage of misplaced tee shots by the Sneds pair on the par 3 8th. That lead to a stress-free par and a 2-up win.

The teams then went to the 2nd nine holes for the singles matches with the BRJGT side holding a 2-1 lead. Tanner Walls continued his hot play by beating Ethan Lawson 4-up. Walls had a 1-up lead before making a birdie on 14. He then made won the next two holes with pars to earn the victory giving the BRJGT a 3-1 lead. But the next two matches were won by the Sneds Tour. Connor Brummett defeated Major Ewing by making birdies on holes 10, 12, and 13 and earned a 4-up victory. Directly behind Brummet, Will Sanders was answering the birdies of Brummett with a few of his own. That led to another 4-up victory over Walker Gillespie. Suddenly, the match score was tied at 3 with 3 important matches remaining.

In the next match, Caleb Brummett became unfortunately ill, likely due to excessive heat. The Abingdon High School senior played 2 additional holes before conceding the match to Ryne Bond. Bond held a 1-up lead through 15. That provided the BRJGT a 4-3 advantage. The BRJGT side would only need a half point to secure the win, but it wouldn’t be easy.

Chase Coley of the BRJGT battled Boone Hatcher throughout the entire inward loop. The Chilhowie High School junior gained a 1-up advantage when Hatcher lipped out a 3-foot putt on the par 4 12th hole. Meanwhile, playing behind Coley and Boone, Carter Wolfe extended his lead to 2-up after hole 16. Coley continued to match the score of Boone, not relinquishing the lead. Wolfe finished the match with Sheets on hole 17 for the 2-up win.

The team competition came down to the ability of Coley to hold off Boone. Boone, knowing that he had to make an aggressive putt on hole 17 to extend the match, ran the 18-foot putt 10 feet past the hole. When the return putt missed, Coley had secured the needed half point for the victory. Because Coley and Boone didn’t know other results, the final hole was played and both made pars. Coley had earned a 1-up victory and the BRJGT team had a 5-4 team win.

“This is always a fun event,” BRJGT Coordinator Dewayne Belcher said. “Match play poses many stressful situations that is good experience for the young player. We are very appreciative of the Virginian for their hospitality. What a wonderful venue for this competition.”