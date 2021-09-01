CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA Commissioner sits down with FOX 9

By Pierre Noujaim
fox9.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is paying a visit to Minnesota. Engelbert sat down with FOX 9’s Pierre Noujaim to discuss a variety of topics including the Lynx setting a high bar when it comes to winning and how the league weathered a potential crisis involving the Atlanta dream and their players.

