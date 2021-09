There are bound to be a lot of individuals that will take one side or the other immediately simply because they like the main actors that star in The Natural and Field of Dreams. In terms of which is the better baseball movie though it’s kind of hard to say since they’re both great in their own ways. This is the kind of pick that works almost entirely off of personal bias since people are going to go with what they feel is best simply because some like Robert Redford and some like Kevin Costner. Some like the fact that The Natural focuses on playing the game and others like the fact that Field of Dreams focuses on the heart and soul of the game. From a personal standpoint, I enjoy Field of Dreams just a little better since it does have to do with playing baseball but it also has the element of the supernatural in it as well since it’s about bringing some of the greatest players in the game back to life for a short period of time.