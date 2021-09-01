Cardi B Blasts People Justifying Murder Of IG Model Miss Mercedes Morr
Several celebrities have come forward to mourn the tragic death of Janae "Miss Mercedes Morr" Gagnier. Yesterday (August 30), we reported on the news that Gagnier was found dead in her Texas home alongside 34-year-old Kevin Alexander Accorto. According to authorities, the Instagram and OnlyFans model, who boasts over 2 million followers, did not have a personal relationship with Accorto. It has been reported that Gagneir was strangled to death and suffered "traumatic concussion" in a murder-suicide.www.hotnewhiphop.com
Comments / 11