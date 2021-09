PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – The Gustavus women’s soccer team lost 2-1 Friday night at UW-Platteville in non-conference action. The Gusties drop to 1-1 overall while the Pioneers improve to 2-0. The Pioneers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute and held the one-goal advantage at halftime. Katie Ashpole (Sr., Chaska) tallied her second goal of the season, assisted by Lauren Miller (Fy., Brooklyn Park), just 2:01 into the second half to tie the score, but the home team responded in the 57th minute to regain the lead. UW-Platteville held on to the lead for the rest of the game to secure the victory.